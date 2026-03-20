Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $13.08 Million in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January $JANP

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January (BATS:JANP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,079,000. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January comprises 2.0% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned 49.36% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $430,000.

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PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS JANP opened at $32.09 on Friday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – January Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – January (JANP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANP was launched on Dec 29, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

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