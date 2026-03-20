197,028 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Bought by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,294,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 300,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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