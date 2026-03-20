Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99,540 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,863 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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