GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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