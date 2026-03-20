Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $202.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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