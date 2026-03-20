Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Sells $731,600.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) VP Albert Barkmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,735.90. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53.

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Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 493,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 129,603 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 338,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks raised ratings and price targets (large upside signals that boost demand): Raymond James moved its target to $240. Raymond James PT Raise

Multiple banks raised ratings and price targets (large upside signals that boost demand): Raymond James moved its target to $240. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated a positive view and raised its target to $202, supporting buy-side interest. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo reiterated a positive view and raised its target to $202, supporting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), raising yield and reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dividend Increase

Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), raising yield and reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short position (likely a data glitch), so short squeezes are not a near?term factor. (internal filings/data)

Short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short position (likely a data glitch), so short squeezes are not a near?term factor. (internal filings/data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage names Diamondback as a play on higher oil prices while also noting some peers (ConocoPhillips, EOG) currently show stronger liquidity/leverage metrics — useful for relative positioning but not directly negative to FANG. Peer Coverage

Analyst/press coverage names Diamondback as a play on higher oil prices while also noting some peers (ConocoPhillips, EOG) currently show stronger liquidity/leverage metrics — useful for relative positioning but not directly negative to FANG. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across multiple executives could cap upside and concerns among some investors: EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold a large block (reported 20,899 shares) and other insiders have sold in recent days. Zmigrosky Sale

Significant insider selling across multiple executives could cap upside and concerns among some investors: EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold a large block (reported 20,899 shares) and other insiders have sold in recent days. Negative Sentiment: Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares (~$1.13M) — filing with the SEC. Steven West SEC Filing

Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares (~$1.13M) — filing with the SEC. Negative Sentiment: CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares (~$950k) and CFO Jere Thompson III also trimmed a small position (750 shares) — additional insider dispositions disclosed via SEC filings. Teresa Dick SEC Filing Thompson SEC Filing

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

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Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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