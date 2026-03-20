Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 38.9% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Long-term buy-the-dip case highlighted by The Motley Fool, which argues historical sell-offs create attractive entry points for broad-market ETFs like VOO and could support inflows from patient investors. Read More.

Long-term buy-the-dip case highlighted by The Motley Fool, which argues historical sell-offs create attractive entry points for broad-market ETFs like VOO and could support inflows from patient investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Energy has been the lone sector holding up in March, which cushions the index but is too small to fully prop up the S&P 500 by itself. Sector concentration means VOO’s breadth remains vulnerable if other sectors continue to weaken. Read More.

Energy has been the lone sector holding up in March, which cushions the index but is too small to fully prop up the S&P 500 by itself. Sector concentration means VOO’s breadth remains vulnerable if other sectors continue to weaken. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: S&P 500 index structure developments (including 24/7 perpetual futures) and technical commentary note markets are searching for a short-term floor — useful context for traders but not an immediate catalyst for VOO flows. Read More.

S&P 500 index structure developments (including 24/7 perpetual futures) and technical commentary note markets are searching for a short-term floor — useful context for traders but not an immediate catalyst for VOO flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative ETF analysis (VOO vs. SPY vs. IVV) reminds investors these S&P 500 ETFs are largely interchangeable for long-term exposure, so fund flows often track index-level moves rather than issuer-specific news. Read More.

Comparative ETF analysis (VOO vs. SPY vs. IVV) reminds investors these S&P 500 ETFs are largely interchangeable for long-term exposure, so fund flows often track index-level moves rather than issuer-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its year-end S&P 500 target to 7,200 from 7,500, signaling strategist caution that markets may be underpricing risks from supply shocks and weakening demand — a bearish signal for index-tracking ETFs like VOO. Read More.

JPMorgan lowered its year-end S&P 500 target to 7,200 from 7,500, signaling strategist caution that markets may be underpricing risks from supply shocks and weakening demand — a bearish signal for index-tracking ETFs like VOO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hot PPI data and a sharp oil spike have raised concerns about a tougher Fed outlook and higher near-term inflation, prompting risk-off moves that weigh on VOO. Read More.

Hot PPI data and a sharp oil spike have raised concerns about a tougher Fed outlook and higher near-term inflation, prompting risk-off moves that weigh on VOO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East tensions (Israel–Iran) and political/military headlines are driving risk aversion and helped push VOO lower in premarket and early trading. Read More.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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