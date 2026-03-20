GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $310.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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