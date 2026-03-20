IDEX Corporation $IEX Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

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IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $187.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

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About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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