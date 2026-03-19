Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 12,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 5,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

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Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0343 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

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The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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