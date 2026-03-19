Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 12,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 5,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.
Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0343 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF
Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
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