Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 248,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,202,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Genprex Stock Down 4.5%

Institutional Trading of Genprex

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 27.20% of Genprex worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing novel, first-in-class treatments for cancer and diabetes. Its proprietary technology employs targeted nanoparticle delivery of therapeutic genes designed to address the underlying genetic drivers of disease. Genprex’s lead oncology candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy, is being evaluated for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with the goal of restoring tumor suppressor function and enhancing response to existing targeted therapies in clinical trials across the United States.

In addition to its oncology pipeline, Genprex is advancing GPTX-203, a gene therapy candidate aimed at improving pancreatic beta-cell function in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

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