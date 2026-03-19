Best Transportation Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Valero Energy, Equinor ASA, and FedEx are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that provide services for moving people and goods—such as airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines, and logistics and courier companies. Investors view this sector as cyclical and sensitive to factors like economic growth, fuel costs, trade volumes, and regulatory or infrastructure changes, so transportation performance is often used as a gauge of broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

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Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

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FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

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