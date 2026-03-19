HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.1750. 739,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,414,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 price target on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

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HUYA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.89.

HUYA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HUYA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in HUYA by 10.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in HUYA by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

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