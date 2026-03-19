AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 782,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the previous session’s volume of 83,836 shares.The stock last traded at $31.5435 and had previously closed at $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of AB Volvo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB Volvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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AB Volvo Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.13.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

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