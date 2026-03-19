AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.46.

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AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,532. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$14.00 and a one year high of C$35.48. The company has a market cap of C$392.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.45.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

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AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

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