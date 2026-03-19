TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$270.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$290.00 to C$270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.31.

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Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$190.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$225.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 256.81, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.20 and a 12 month high of C$248.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.71.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

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Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

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