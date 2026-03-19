GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.40 and last traded at GBX 69.20, with a volume of 507771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

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GlobalData Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £480.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.06.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalData

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GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

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