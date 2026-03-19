Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE ATD traded down C$2.49 on Thursday, hitting C$76.20. 843,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.15. The company has a market cap of C$70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$66.93 and a 1-year high of C$85.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of C$29.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.