Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total transaction of $9,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,158,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,648,417.34. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $8,862,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $8,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $215,339.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,600.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,917 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $657,970.40.

On Friday, December 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,202,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 12,400 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $1,349,988.00.

Vicor Trading Down 3.3%

VICR traded down $6.43 on Thursday, hitting $185.41. 559,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,392. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $209.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $12,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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