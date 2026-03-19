Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 180,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 49,136 shares.The stock last traded at $6.64 and had previously closed at $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTTAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Continental Stock Performance

About Continental

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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