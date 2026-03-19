Plurilock Security (CVE:PLUR) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 182,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 92,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Plurilock Security Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a market cap of C$10.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Plurilock Security

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Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

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