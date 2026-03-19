iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 187,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 89,164 shares.The stock last traded at $56.00 and had previously closed at $56.17.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.