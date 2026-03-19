J Sainsbury Highlights £1B Profit, Nectar360 Growth and Bigger Buybacks at OTCQX Conference

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) investor relations representatives Amy Morgan and James Collins outlined the U.K. grocer’s brand positioning, portfolio of businesses, and shareholder return framework during an OTC Markets presentation featuring top-performing OTCQX Best Market companies in 2025.

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Business footprint and brand mix

Morgan described Sainsbury’s as the second-largest grocer in the U.K. and one of two listed food retailers alongside Tesco. She emphasized the company’s food heritage, noting it has been part of Britain’s relationship with food for more than 150 years, with a reputation built on value, quality and range, and customer service.

The company operates around 600 supermarkets—generally in edge-of-town locations—and more than 850 convenience stores, with a particularly strong presence in London and the South East. Morgan said that over the last year, more than 70% of the U.K. population shopped with Sainsbury’s, and she highlighted an increase in customers choosing the chain for their larger weekly grocery shops. She added that Sainsbury’s is “growing volumes faster than the market” and “consistently taking share.”

Morgan also outlined the group’s sales mix, stating that around 20% of revenue comes from non-food and 13% from fuel, with the majority generated by groceries. The company’s online grocery business accounts for about 14% of food sales and is fulfilled entirely from its stores, with third-party partners supporting its growing on-demand offering.

Financial update and operating performance

Sainsbury’s expects to report its 2025/2026 results at the end of April, but Morgan referenced performance in the prior financial year (2024/2025). She said the group delivered just over £1 billion of operating profit, representing more than 7% year-on-year growth. That performance, she said, was driven by double-digit growth in Sainsbury’s operating profit supported by strong grocery volumes, operating leverage, growth in Nectar360 profit contribution, and progress on cost savings.

For context, Morgan said the core Sainsbury’s business generates an operating margin of around 3% on average. In contrast, she noted that Argos operating profits were lower year-on-year in 2024/2025 and that the company has begun a transformation plan amid a subdued and highly competitive general merchandise market.

Nectar, retail media, and personalization

Morgan highlighted the reach of Nectar, describing it as “well-loved” with more than 85% sales participation. Nectar users can access lower prices on around 10,000 products through Nectar Prices, introduced in 2023. She also said Sainsbury’s was first to market with personalized prices in 2021, and that the company has now rolled out “Your Nectar Prices” across all stores and online, allowing customers access to up to 10 personalized offers each week.

Nectar360, the group’s retail media and insights business powered by Nectar, has more than 900 clients and media agencies, Morgan said. She added that the company launched Nectar360 Pollen, which she described as the most advanced retail media platform of its kind in the U.K., intended to let clients book, plan, and activate retail media investments and use Sainsbury’s measurement capabilities.

During Q&A, Collins said the company does not disclose Nectar’s operating profit contribution separately, arguing that the income stream is interdependent with the core grocery business and should not be valued in isolation. However, he reiterated a previously stated expectation that Nectar—primarily via retail media—will deliver at least an incremental £100 million of operating profit over the three years of the current strategy cycle.

Strategy: “Next Level Sainsbury’s” and cost savings focus

Collins said the company established its “Next Level Sainsbury’s” strategy in February 2024 and is about two years into a three-year plan. The central aim, he said, is to deliver “profit leverage from sales growth”—profit growth higher than sales growth—by growing food volumes ahead of the market and delivering cost reductions ahead of competitors, enabling reinvestment into the customer proposition.

He also emphasized controlled capital investment to support sustained cash flows and higher returns on capital, describing return on capital employed as an area of focus in an industry that has historically produced weak returns, particularly during periods of heavy U.K. retail space expansion.

On cost savings, Collins said the company’s programs are designed to be “structural permanent cost reduction,” rather than short-term cuts. He said the business is focused on reducing SG&A as a percentage of sales despite labor costs rising faster than food inflation. Collins also recapped that in the first three years of an earlier strategy phase (2020–2024), Sainsbury’s generated more than £1.3 billion of cost savings and invested heavily to improve price competitiveness—cutting prices versus Aldi by about 16% and versus Lidl by about 12%, and reducing prices by between 2% and 5% versus other large retailers.

Within the current strategy, Collins said the company is targeting another £1 billion of savings over three years and reiterated key commitments it reports against, including food volume growth ahead of the market, improved customer satisfaction and colleague engagement, profit leverage, and more than £1.6 billion of retail free cash flow over the three-year period.

Argos: low margins and differentiation versus major online rivals

Morgan described Argos as a leading U.K. digital retailer with strength in electronics and household goods, supported by multiple customer access points including the website, the Argos app, standalone stores, and Argos locations inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets. She said customers can collect orders at more than 1,100 collection points, in as little as four hours. Morgan added that nearly 80% of Argos sales now come through digital channels, and the business is focused on improving the digital journey and increasing frequency through the app.

In Q&A, Collins said Sainsbury’s does not disclose Argos operating profits separately, but indicated profitability is “very low,” with an operating margin below 1% compared to an average retail operating margin “of a bit more than 3%.” He said the company’s objective is to raise Argos margins back toward that retail average.

Asked how Argos can distinguish itself versus Amazon and eBay, Collins said Argos offers a more curated range and, in his view, is “significantly easier and faster to shop” than Amazon based on customer feedback. He emphasized the convenience of rapid click-and-collect—often located within Sainsbury’s supermarkets or convenience stores—and the ability to pick up items typically within four hours, as well as the option for rapid delivery.

Cash generation and shareholder returns

Collins framed Sainsbury’s investment case around reliable cash generation and consistent shareholder returns. He said that for the last five years the company has promised at least £500 million of cash flow per year, returning at least £300 million annually through a progressive dividend commitment. He added that the company has conducted share buybacks over the last two years.

Collins also referenced a divestment of the financial services business in recent years, saying proceeds were returned via a special dividend and enhanced buybacks, with additional returns planned in the year ahead.

Regarding dividends, Collins said Sainsbury’s had not yet announced the dividend for the March 2026 full year. He stated that in the year to March 2025, the payout ratio was a little under 60%, and that under a progressive dividend commitment investors would expect a similar payout level and a higher dividend, assuming delivery on the policy.

He added that if the company continues to generate more than £500 million of free cash flow after financing the business, investors should expect a share buyback of more than £200 million, plus an additional £100 million buyback tied to bank disposal proceeds. Collins said the company returned more than £800 million to shareholders last year, and, assuming a similar buyback level and a progressive dividend, he would expect more than £600 million of cash returns to shareholders in the year ahead.

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.

Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.

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