Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $654.07 million 5.31 $180.22 million $1.23 15.84 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $99.44 million 0.01 $8.77 million ($4,996.34) 0.00

Profitability

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 38.27% 5.01% 2.62% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 11.86% -78.92% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 1 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.