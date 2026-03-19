Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Insider Sells C$281,300.24 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,492 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$281,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,427 shares in the company, valued at C$431,630.94. This represents a 39.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.63. 535,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,521. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$21.82 and a 1 year high of C$69.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.26.

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Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 28.00%.The firm had revenue of C$767.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.57.

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Eldorado Gold Company Profile

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Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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