Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.61 and last traded at $147.0950, with a volume of 105551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.84). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.73%.The firm had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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