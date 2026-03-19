Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$59,570.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 752,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,113,640. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.11, for a total transaction of C$3,222.00.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.1%

TSE:BDI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.51. 92,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,689. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

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Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

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