Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 19,672 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 4,281 call options.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

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Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $486,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 367,293 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 872,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 273,930 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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