Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $25.75. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 261 shares traded.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 10.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

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Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

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