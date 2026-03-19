Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) CAO Sells $97,660.00 in Stock

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $97,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,855.40. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Rothka also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of Core Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 9.9%

CNR traded up $10.10 on Thursday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,457. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.34. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $86,297,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,044,000 after buying an additional 294,312 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Core Natural Resources by 10,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,741,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $20,739,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

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Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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