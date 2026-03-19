Insider Buying: Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Insider Acquires £19,534.89 in Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Sharpe bought 17,599 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 per share, with a total value of £19,534.89.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

MTRO traded down GBX 4.20 on Thursday, hitting GBX 111.20. 1,078,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,325. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140. The firm has a market capitalization of £748.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.64.

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Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro Bank had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Analysts forecast that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

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