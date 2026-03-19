Comparing YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Armlogi and YAYYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armlogi -9.81% -80.73% -11.81% YAYYO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Armlogi and YAYYO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armlogi 1 0 0 0 1.00 YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armlogi $190.41 million 0.06 -$15.35 million ($0.45) -0.59 YAYYO N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) 0.00

This table compares Armlogi and YAYYO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

YAYYO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAYYO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Armlogi has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAYYO has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YAYYO beats Armlogi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armlogi

(Get Free Report)

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

About YAYYO

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

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