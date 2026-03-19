UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.2%
Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1,374.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,454 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 394.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 569.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.
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