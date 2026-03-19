UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.50.

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Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

OXM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,043. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $488.82 million, a P/E ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1,374.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,454 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 394.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 569.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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