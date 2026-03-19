Rob Wilkinson Sells 72,328 Shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wilkinson sold 72,328 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331, for a total value of £239,405.68.

Rob Wilkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, December 19th, Rob Wilkinson acquired 155,718 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £502,969.14.

Hammerson Stock Down 3.3%

Hammerson stock traded down GBX 11 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.40. 2,605,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,843. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 219.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 373. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hammerson ( LON:HMSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Hammerson had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 268.95%. On average, analysts predict that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 405 to GBX 409 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hammerson

Hammerson Company Profile

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Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

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