Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $35.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $35.6830, with a volume of 304,170 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COLL. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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