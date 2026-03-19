Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.5230, but opened at $3.62. Scor shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3,170 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Scor

Scor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Scor had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Scor SE will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

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SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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