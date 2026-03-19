Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 225,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 71,558 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $55.10.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $873,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $720,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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