DLocal Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

DLocal Stock Up 15.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The firm had revenue of $337.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of DLocal by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.