DLocal Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.
DLocal Stock Up 15.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The firm had revenue of $337.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
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About DLocal
dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.
The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.
dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.
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