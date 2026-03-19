uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 9.23%.The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from uCloudlink Group’s conference call:

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Profitability improved — Net income rose 38.2% to $6.3M and adjusted EBITDA expanded to $17.2M for 2025, while gross margin increased to 52.4%, supported by positive operating cash flow.

— Net income rose 38.2% to $6.3M and adjusted EBITDA expanded to $17.2M for 2025, while gross margin increased to 52.4%, supported by positive operating cash flow. Rapid user and usage growth — Early traction across new lines: massive year?over?year increases in DAT/MAT/DAU/MAU (e.g., GlocalMe Life DAT +897.9% Q1; IoT, SIM, Life MATs up triple? and quadruple?digits), indicating strong engagement that could convert to recurring revenue.

— Early traction across new lines: massive year?over?year increases in DAT/MAT/DAU/MAU (e.g., GlocalMe Life DAT +897.9% Q1; IoT, SIM, Life MATs up triple? and quadruple?digits), indicating strong engagement that could convert to recurring revenue. Product and partnership momentum — New offerings (PetPogo ecosystem, PetPhone/PetCam, MeowGo G50 Max, eSIM Trio, UniCord series) drew strong CES/MWC interest, growing purchase orders and pilot carrier co?issuance programs that management says will support 2026 commercialization.

— New offerings (PetPogo ecosystem, PetPhone/PetCam, MeowGo G50 Max, eSIM Trio, UniCord series) drew strong CES/MWC interest, growing purchase orders and pilot carrier co?issuance programs that management says will support 2026 commercialization. Revenue decline and guidance uncertainty — Total revenue fell to $81.4M in 2025 from $91.6M in 2024, Q1 2026 guidance implies a decline, and FY2026 guidance is a very wide $85M–$200M range, reflecting continued legacy hardware weakness and macro/geopolitical headwinds that add execution risk.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:UCL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of uCloudlink Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About uCloudlink Group

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uCloudlink Group Inc is a technology company specializing in global mobile data connectivity solutions. The company’s core offering is a cloud SIM virtualization platform that enables seamless roaming for consumers and enterprise users without the need for physical SIM cards. Leveraging proprietary CloudSIM technology, uCloudlink provides portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices, embedded IoT connectivity modules, and eSIM products designed to deliver high-speed data access in multiple countries.

Through its CloudSIM platform, uCloudlink dynamically switches between multiple mobile network operators to optimize coverage and data speeds while controlling costs.

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