Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,210 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Softcat to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,910.

Get Softcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Softcat

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of SCT stock traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,246. The stock had a trading volume of 46,924,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,085. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,083 and a one year high of GBX 1,960. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,424.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Softcat will post 60.72 EPS for the current year.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.