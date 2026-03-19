Qualcomm’s (QCOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Seaport Research Partners currently has a $100.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. Qualcomm has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,404 shares of company stock worth $1,921,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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