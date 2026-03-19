ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $60.0950. 4,009,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,237,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.
ProShares Ultra Gold News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. new?home sales plunged 17.9% in January, a shock weak spot in the economy that briefly lifted spot gold as a safe?haven reaction — a potential short?term tailwind for UGL. Spot gold back above $4,630/oz after U.S. new home sales post shock -17.9% drop
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bounce headlines suggest intermittent recoveries can occur after steep moves, which can support short?term buying in leveraged gold products. Gold Rises on Likely Technical Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term structural demand notes (e.g., Indian gold loans and institutional interest) point to continued underlying physical demand but are not enough to counteract near?term macro pressure. Inside India newsletter: Gold loans are thriving in India — and attracting global investors
- Negative Sentiment: Hot U.S. inflation prints (PPI) and commentary that a hawkish Fed could limit monetary easing have pressured gold — a key negative driver for UGL’s leveraged exposure. Hot U.S. inflation report sinks gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger?than?expected regional data (Philly Fed rises to 18.1) and a drop in weekly jobless claims signal economic resilience, boosting rates/dollar and weighing on gold — adding downside pressure to UGL. Spot gold at session low $4,550/oz after Philly Fed survey rises to 18.1 in March Spot gold trades at $4,604/oz after U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 205k
- Negative Sentiment: Technical indicators show bearish momentum with gold breaking below the 50?day average and miners sliding; these technical and sector moves magnify downside for a 2x leveraged ETF like UGL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Pushes Below 50-Day Average FTSE 350 precious metals miners slide as gold and silver prices retreat
ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Down 10.9%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold
ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
Further Reading
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