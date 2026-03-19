ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $60.0950. 4,009,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,237,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

ProShares Ultra Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

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ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Down 10.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,390,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,155,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

Further Reading

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