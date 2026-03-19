OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 5,786 shares.The stock last traded at $51.85 and had previously closed at $52.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

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