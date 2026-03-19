OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 5,786 shares.The stock last traded at $51.85 and had previously closed at $52.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTCM
OTC Markets Group Stock Performance
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.
The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.
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