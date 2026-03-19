Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 36114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 7.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a market cap of C$93.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

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