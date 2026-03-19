Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 930854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 10.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -52.16.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

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Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.

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