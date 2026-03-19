Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $325.47 and last traded at $326.2120, with a volume of 1344706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.93.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Home Depot expanded its Pro digital experience with new project-management and AI tools to help contractors manage projects and materials from one workspace — a move intended to deepen Pro loyalty and increase repeat spend. Article Title

Home Depot expanded its Pro digital experience with new project-management and AI tools to help contractors manage projects and materials from one workspace — a move intended to deepen Pro loyalty and increase repeat spend. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the rollout of AI-driven tools and a unified Pro platform to streamline workflows for contractors — strategic product improvements that can raise retention and average ticket for the Pro channel. Article Title

Multiple outlets report the rollout of AI-driven tools and a unified Pro platform to streamline workflows for contractors — strategic product improvements that can raise retention and average ticket for the Pro channel. Positive Sentiment: Home Depot launched a high-profile consumer marketing campaign tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 with David Beckham, plus sweepstakes and in-store offers — short-term traffic and brand-marketing lift ahead of peak spring/home-improvement season. Article Title

Home Depot launched a high-profile consumer marketing campaign tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 with David Beckham, plus sweepstakes and in-store offers — short-term traffic and brand-marketing lift ahead of peak spring/home-improvement season. Positive Sentiment: Seasonal merchandising (Spring Starts event) and enhancements like a real-time bulky-delivery tracker target near-term sales and operational efficiency for Pros and DIY customers. Article Title Article Title

Seasonal merchandising (Spring Starts event) and enhancements like a real-time bulky-delivery tracker target near-term sales and operational efficiency for Pros and DIY customers. Positive Sentiment: Expansion plan: Home Depot expects to open 12 U.S. stores in 2026, adding ~1.6M sq ft — a long-term growth signal for footprint and revenue potential. Article Title

Expansion plan: Home Depot expects to open 12 U.S. stores in 2026, adding ~1.6M sq ft — a long-term growth signal for footprint and revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed on Home Depot among consumer-cyclical names; coverage notes both strengths and cyclical risk. Article Title

Analysts remain mixed on Home Depot among consumer-cyclical names; coverage notes both strengths and cyclical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on battery recycling highlights an addressable market opportunity but hasn’t translated into clear near-term upside for Home Depot’s fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage on battery recycling highlights an addressable market opportunity but hasn’t translated into clear near-term upside for Home Depot’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: Wednesday saw ~45,863 put contracts traded (about a 48% rise vs. average), signaling increased bearish bets and short-term downside hedging by traders. This heightened put volume is a direct negative sentiment signal. (options flow report)

Unusually large options activity: Wednesday saw ~45,863 put contracts traded (about a 48% rise vs. average), signaling increased bearish bets and short-term downside hedging by traders. This heightened put volume is a direct negative sentiment signal. (options flow report) Negative Sentiment: Technicals and recent fundamentals remain headwinds: the share price sits well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low; recent quarter showed revenue down year?over?year despite an EPS beat, and FY26 guidance sits below some analyst expectations — factors that amplify downside pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.13. The stock has a market cap of $323.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $768,210,000 after buying an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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