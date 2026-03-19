KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 5490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

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KP Tissue Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.49.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

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