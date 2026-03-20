JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,237,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $64,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.3%

CUZ stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 533.33%.

Cousins Properties declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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