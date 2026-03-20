Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF $HYBB

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,677 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $46.52 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $523.35 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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