JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,586,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBND opened at $53.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

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